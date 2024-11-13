News & Insights

ProPhase Labs anticipates ‘significant sequential improvement’ in revenue in Q4

November 13, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

ProPhase anticipates significant sequential improvement in revenues and EBITDA in Q4 2024, and beyond, driven by strategic advancements across its subsidiaries. The company remains financially strong, with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of November 12, 2024, and an improved working capital position from the quarter end.

