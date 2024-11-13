ProPhase Labs anticipates ‘significant sequential improvement’ in revenue in Q4

ProPhase anticipates significant sequential improvement in revenues and EBITDA in Q4 2024, and beyond, driven by strategic advancements across its subsidiaries. The company remains financially strong, with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of November 12, 2024, and an improved working capital position from the quarter end.

