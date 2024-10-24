Propell Holdings Reports Strong Q1 with New Broker Tool

Propell Holdings Ltd. (AU:PHL) has released an update.

Propell Holdings Ltd., a finance platform catering to small and medium enterprises, reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, achieving its first net cash inflow from operations since going public in 2021. The company introduced a new online broker tool that enhances credit decision-making, contributing to a 43% increase in customer receipts and a 42% reduction in operating costs. Despite a stable loan book size, Propell’s improved credit assessment has kept arrears below industry standards, reflecting its strong risk management in a changing economic environment.

For further insights into AU:PHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.