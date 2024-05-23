News & Insights

Stocks

Propell Holdings Reports Record Deal Volumes

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Propell Holdings Ltd. (AU:PHL) has released an update.

Propell Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PHL) celebrates a period of strategic triumphs, reporting record-breaking deal volumes in April and continued strong performance into May. The company attributes its success to expanding its broker network, refining its value proposition, and enhancing its digital platform, which has led to a significant increase in average loan size and improved customer quality. These developments signal a positive financial impact for the company’s upcoming quarterly cash receipts and half-year income report.

For further insights into AU:PHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.