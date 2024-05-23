Propell Holdings Reports Record Deal Volumes

Propell Holdings Ltd. (AU:PHL) has released an update.

Propell Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PHL) celebrates a period of strategic triumphs, reporting record-breaking deal volumes in April and continued strong performance into May. The company attributes its success to expanding its broker network, refining its value proposition, and enhancing its digital platform, which has led to a significant increase in average loan size and improved customer quality. These developments signal a positive financial impact for the company’s upcoming quarterly cash receipts and half-year income report.

