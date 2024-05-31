Prominence Energy Director’s Holdings Update

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of director Mr. Alexander Bevan Parks, who disposed of 162,500 Class A Performance Rights and 200,000 Class B Performance Rights with no monetary consideration involved. Following the change, Mr. Parks still retains 1,125,000 shares, as well as additional performance rights and unlisted options in the company. These changes were made public in accordance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act requirements.

