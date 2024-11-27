Prominence Energy Advances Strategic Energy Initiatives

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited, an ASX-listed company, held a successful Annual General Meeting with all resolutions carried, reinforcing its strategic direction in high ROI energy investments. The company is actively pursuing opportunities in conventional oil and gas, as well as green energy projects, including a significant interest in the Big Apple Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico. With a focus on innovative solutions like Australian solution-mined salt caverns for energy reserves, Prominence Energy is setting a strong foundation for future growth.

