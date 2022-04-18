Prometheus Biosciences Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RXDX

In trading on Monday, shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.68, changing hands as low as $31.11 per share. Prometheus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXDX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.65 per share, with $51.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.37.

