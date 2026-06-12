Prologis (PLD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $148.74, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 3.18% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 16, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.54, reflecting a 5.48% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.13 billion, indicating a 5.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.37% and +4.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Prologis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.17, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.46 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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