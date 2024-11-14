News & Insights

ProjectHoldings, Inc. Reports Decline but Eyes Profitability

November 14, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

ProjectHoldings.Inc. (JP:9246) has released an update.

ProjectHoldings, Inc. reported a 23.6% year-over-year decline in net sales for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, largely due to the exclusion of ProjectHRSolutions Inc. from its consolidation scope. However, the company showed improvement in its digital transformation business with a narrowed operating loss, and aims to achieve its full-year profit forecast by returning to operating profit in Q4. Recruitment goals were achieved ahead of schedule, positioning the company for growth in the next fiscal year.

