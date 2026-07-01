Progressive's Underwriting Is Only Half the Story. Higher Rates Power the Rest.

Key Points

There are really two sides to Progressive's insurance business: underwriting and the float.

The insurance company has a history of managing its underwriting well, but the float could soon be the bigger story.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive ›

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) sells auto insurance. You have probably seen its ads. On the surface, that's the company's primary business. But it isn't the whole story. With interest rates looking likely to increase over the near term, investors are going to find the other half of the company's story, the float, increasingly interesting. Here's what you need to know.

Progressive does a good job of writing insurance

In the first quarter of 2026, Progressive's premium income was nearly $21 billion. It had a combined ratio of roughly 86%. The combined ratio measures how much an insurance company pays to operate its business and to cover claims, and compares that to the premiums it collects. A number below 100% indicates that the company is operating at a profit. Progressive is doing quite well on the insurance front.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, there's another part of the business that is vital to understand. An insurance company like Progressive collects premiums up front, but pays out claims later. In the meantime, it keeps the cash, which is known as the float. Progressive, like all insurers, invests the float. This is a very big piece of the business, with its investment portfolio sitting at $94 billion at the end of the first quarter. The company generated nearly $1 billion in investment income from the portfolio during the quarter.

Interest rates are a big deal for Progressive

Progressive is fairly conservative with its float. Roughly 95% of assets are invested in fixed-income securities. Interest rates play an important role in the income that the insurance company generates. With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve just held interest rates steady. But the bias appears to favor rates rising in the near future. That will make Progressive's float an even more powerful income generator.

In the company's May performance update, it highlighted that the combined ratio was 82.1%, with net premiums earned up 10% from the same month of the previous year. So the insurance business continues to perform well. The next big leg up for the business will be the float's performance. And, if rates rise, the story could be very compelling.

Even if rates don't rise, Progressive is well-positioned. With nearly $1 billion in investment income from the float already, its strongly performing insurance operations will add to the float's size. So as long as interest rates don't fall, which seems unlikely in the current environment, Progressive's business is on very solid ground.

Should you buy stock in Progressive right now?

Before you buy stock in Progressive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Progressive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $385,055!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,228,089!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.