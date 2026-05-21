Progressive's April Earnings Increase Y/Y on Higher Premiums

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of $1.86 for April 2026, which jumped 11% year over year. The improvement stemmed from higher revenues and an increase in investment income, partially offset by a rise in expenses.

April Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $7.2 billion, up 6% from $6.8 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were about $7.1 billion, up 7% from $6.6 billion reported in the year-ago month.



Net realized income on securities was $402 million against a net realized loss of $3 million from the year-ago month.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 530 basis points (bps) year over year to 90.2.



PGR’s total revenues were $7.9 billion, up 13% year over year, owing to a 7.1% increase in premiums, a 12.5% jump in investment income and 15.9% higher service revenues.



Total expenses increased 13.5% to $6.6 billion, mainly due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs, other underwriting expenses, service expenses and interest expense.



In April 2026, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In the Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment recorded a 9% year-over-year increase to 38.5 million policies. Special Lines policies increased 7% from the year-earlier month to 7.1 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF increased 8% to 11.1 million, while Direct Auto improved 11% to 16.6 million.

PGR’s Commercial Auto segment policies rose 3% year over year to 1.2 million.



The Property business had 3.6 million policies in force in the reported month, up 1% year over year.



The company’s book value per share was $56.29 as of April 30, 2026, up 8.9% from $51.71 on April 30, 2025.



In the trailing 12 months, the return on equity was 33.8%, having contracted 1,040 bps from 44.2% in April 2025. The debt-to-total-capital ratio deteriorated 180 bps year over year to 20.3 as of April 30, 2026.

Price Performance

Progressive shares have lost 26.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are First American Financial Corporation FAF, Mercury General Corporation MCY and The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG. While FAF and MCY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, THG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



First American’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.02%. Shares of FAF have jumped 23% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAF’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.8% and 5.5%, respectively.



Mercury General’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 61.76%. Shares of MCY have jumped 71.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCY’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 48.7% and 2.1%, respectively.



The Hanover Insurance’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 28.54%. Shares of THG have jumped 16.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THG’s 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.3%.

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The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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