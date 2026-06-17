Markets
PGR

Progressive Posts Higher Profit, Earned Premiums In May

June 17, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.445 billion or $2.47 per share for May 2026, up 36% from $1.065 billion or $1.81 per share in the prior-year period.

Net premiums earned increased 10% to $7.361 billion.

The insurer's combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9.

PGR shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $204.66 on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.