Progressive Planet Strengthens Cash Reserves, Buys Back Shares

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSE:PLAN) has released an update.

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. has bolstered its financial position with over $2.5 million in cash and repurchased an additional 696,000 shares in October, taking advantage of a dip in share prices. This strategic move, coupled with the sale of an underutilized property lease for $1.23 million, reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its financial health and shareholder value.

