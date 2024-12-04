Progressive Planet Reports Record Q2 Income

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSE:PLAN) has released an update.

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. reported a record net income for the second quarter, driven by cost-cutting measures and a shift to higher-margin products. The company achieved its highest-ever gross margin of 38.6% and saw a significant increase in operational income, reflecting its strategic focus on long-term growth and profitability.

