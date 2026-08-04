Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Progressive (PGR) reported revenue of $23.01 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.85, compared to $4.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.70, the EPS surprise was +3.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Personal Lines Business - Property - Loss/LAE ratio : 47.9% versus 57.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 47.9% versus 57.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Commercial Lines Business - Combined ratio : 85.3% versus 85.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 85.3% versus 85.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Personal Lines Business - Property - Combined ratio : 78% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 78% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Personal Lines Business - Property - Expense ratio : 30.1% versus 29.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 30.1% versus 29.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Net premiums earned- Property : $777 million compared to the $776.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $777 million compared to the $776.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Investment income : $979 million compared to the $975.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $979 million compared to the $975.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Net premiums earned : $21.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $21.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Fees and other revenues : $305 million compared to the $287.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

: $305 million compared to the $287.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Net premiums earned- Personal Lines- Agency : $7.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $7.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Service revenues : $148 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $144.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $148 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $144.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Net premiums earned- Commercial Lines : $2.69 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $2.69 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Net premiums earned- Personal lines: $18.88 billion compared to the $18.94 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Progressive here>>>

Shares of Progressive have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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