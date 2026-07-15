Progressive Earnings Up 4% In June

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR), a property & casualty insurance company, on Wednesday reported higher net income at $3.31 billion in the June quarter compared with $3.18 billion in the previous year.

For the June quarter, per share available to the common shareholders grew 5% at $5.67 from $5.40 last year.

Net premiums written increased 5% to $21.08 billion form $20.08 billion in the previous year.

Net premiums earned jumped 6% to $21.57 billion from $20.31 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Progressive Corp is 3.95% lesser at $217.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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