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Progressive Earnings Up 4% In June

July 15, 2026 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR), a property & casualty insurance company, on Wednesday reported higher net income at $3.31 billion in the June quarter compared with $3.18 billion in the previous year.

For the June quarter, per share available to the common shareholders grew 5% at $5.67 from $5.40 last year.

Net premiums written increased 5% to $21.08 billion form $20.08 billion in the previous year.

Net premiums earned jumped 6% to $21.57 billion from $20.31 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Progressive Corp is 3.95% lesser at $217.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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