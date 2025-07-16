Progressive Corp. Reveals Advance In H1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.742 billion, or $9.77 per share. This compares with $3.773 billion, or $6.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $42.413 billion from $35.377 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.742 Bln. vs. $3.773 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.77 vs. $6.42 last year. -Revenue: $42.413 Bln vs. $35.377 Bln last year.

For the first half, the company reported net premiums earned of $39.719 billion, higher than $33.358 billion in the same period last year.

PGR was up by 4.06% at $252 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

