Progressive Corp. Reports July Profit Of $813.5 Mln, Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR), Wednesday on SEC filing reported net income of $813.5 or $1.38 a share for July.

Revenue totaled $6.5 billion, consisting net premiums earned of $6.07 billion.

Combined ratio stood at 88, compared to last year's 90.6, hinting increase in profitability.

Currently, Progressive's stock is trading at $230.10, up 3.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.