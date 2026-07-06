BioTech
PFSA

Profusa Plunges Following 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Announcement

July 06, 2026 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA), a commercial-stage digital health company, announced that it ?led an amendment to e?ect a one-for-twenty-five (1:25) reverse stock split of its common stock.

Following the news, PFSA closed Thursday's (02-07-2026) trade at $0.09, down 28.08%.On Monday, the shares are further down over 3.85% at $0.08 in the overnight market.

The reverse stock split will take e?ect at 12:01 am (Eastern Time) on July 7, 2026, and Profusa's shares will open for trading on a post -split basis on the Nasdaq on July 7, 2026, on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol "PFSA" but with a new CUSIP number 74319X 306.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every twenty-five (25) shares of Profusa's common stock issued and outstanding prior to the opening of trading on July 7, 2026, will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, with no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.0001.

Notably, after the reverse stock split, the outstanding number of shares will be reduced from approximately 13.2 million to approximately 0.53 million, and the number of authorised shares will remain at 601 million.

Profusa develops tissue-integrated biosensors for continuous biochemical monitoring.

PFSA traded between $0.08 and $412.50 in the last year.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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