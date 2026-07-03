Profusa Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective July 7, 2026. Shares will continue trading under the ticker PFSA with a CUSIP number.

The move reduces outstanding shares from about 13.2 million to 530,000, while the par value remains unchanged. Fractional shares will not be issued; holders will receive cash in Lieu of fractions.

Authorized shares stay at 601 million, and the company emphasized that split does not affect shareholder rights beyond share count adjustment.

Profusa, based in Berkeley, California, develops tissue-integrated biosensors for continuous biochemical monitoring, aiming to deliver personalized, medical-grade data for clinical and consumer use.

The company recently implemented 1-for-75 reverse stock split on February 9, 2026.

PFSA closed Thursday's trading at $0.09, down 28.08%. During after-hours trading session the stock is at $0.09, down 3.32%.

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