Profound Medical to unveil third TULSA-AI module at RSNA 2024

Profound Medical (PROF) announced the unveiling of its third TULSA-AI software module, UA Alignment Assistant, in addition to six presentations featuring the Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation procedure, at the upcoming 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America being held in Chicago, IL, December 1-4, 2024, and the 25th Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology taking place in Dallas, TX, December 4 – 6, 2024. The TULSA procedure, performed using Profound’s TULSA-PRO system, has the potential of becoming a mainstream treatment modality across the entire prostate disease spectrum; ranging from low-, intermediate-, or high-risk prostate cancer; to hybrid patients suffering from both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia; to men with BPH only; and also, to patients requiring salvage therapy for radio-recurrent localized prostate cancer. TULSA employs real-time MR guidance for precision to preserve patients’ urinary continence and sexual function, while killing the targeted prostate tissue via precise sound absorption technology that gently heats it to 55-57 degrees C. TULSA is an incision- and radiation-free “one-and-done” procedure performed in a single session that takes a few hours. Virtually all prostate shapes and sizes can be safely, effectively, and efficiently treated with TULSA. There is no bleeding associated with the procedure; no hospital stay is required; and most TULSA patients report quick recovery to their normal routine. Profound is developing a novel set of software modules under the TULSA-AI brand to work in conjunction with TULSA-PRO to provide further customizability, ease of use, speed of treatment and higher confidence in clinical outcomes. As the name implies, UA Alignment Assistant streamlines the alignment of the ultrasound applicator catheter that resides in the center of the prostate during the TULSA procedure. The primary benefit of the software is improvement in workflow consistency, as instead of aligning it manually, it will now be done the same way every time via the module. Previously, the manual TULSA-PRO UA alignment meant that users had to spend time scrolling through MR images and clicking through to align them to the UA. Via the new software, MR images will be automatically imported and then immediately displayed to the user in an aligned way.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PROF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.