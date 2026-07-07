Profound Medical (PROF) Moves 8.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Profound Medical (PROF) shares soared 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $7.37. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in PROF shares can largely be attributed to momentum buying in the small-cap medtech space rather than any company-specific announcement. With a relatively small public float, Profound Medical's stock is more susceptible to outsized price swings when buying activity accelerates. The move was likely fueled by strong investor sentiment surrounding the company's recent commercial execution, encouraging clinical progress and reaffirmed 2026 outlook, prompting traders to build positions and driving the stock sharply higher on elevated trading volume.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.7%. Revenues are expected to be $5.6 million, up 153.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Profound Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PROF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Profound Medical is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Stevanato Group (STVN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $19.28. STVN has returned 2.9% in the past month.

Stevanato's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +16.7%. Stevanato currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.