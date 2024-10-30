Proficient Auto Logistics Appoints Brenda Frank to Board

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. ( (PAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has appointed Brenda Frank to its Board of Directors, bringing her extensive experience in human resources and legal matters to the company. Currently serving as the Group Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Ross Stores, Frank’s leadership is expected to add valuable insight to Proficient’s operations. Her previous roles include Chief People Officer at Stericycle and various executive positions at Shred-it and Itochu International, highlighting her diverse expertise in organizational management.

