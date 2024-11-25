Prodigy Gold’s Tenement Sale to Stockton Falls Through

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) has announced that its agreement to sell 23 exploration tenements in the Tanami region to Stockton Mining Limited will not proceed due to unmet conditions. The company remains committed to exploring alternative opportunities for these assets, reflecting its ongoing strategic focus in the Tanami Gold Province.
