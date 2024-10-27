News & Insights

Prodigy Gold Reports Significant Gains in Tanami North Project

October 27, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has reported significant progress in their Tanami North Gold Project, with substantial updates to the Hyperion and Tregony Mineral Resources. The company completed a 17-hole drilling campaign at the Hyperion Project, revealing promising gold intercepts, and announced a 30% increase in gold ounces in their updated resource estimates. Prodigy Gold plans to continue exploring these high-grade findings and will keep shareholders informed on future developments.

