Prodigy Gold Director Increases Holdings Post-Entitlement

November 04, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL’s director, Mark Edwards, has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 3,833,835 ordinary shares and 2,555,890 unlisted options, following the company’s recent Entitlement Offer. These shares and options were issued after shareholder approval at the AGM. This move highlights Prodigy Gold’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position.

