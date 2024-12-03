Prodigy Gold Advances Plans for Hyperion Development

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.
Prodigy Gold NL has submitted a Mineral Lease application for the Hyperion Gold Deposit in the Northern Territory, aiming to advance its development potential. The deposit, part of the Tanami North Project, boasts significant mineral resources and promising drilling results, supporting both open pit and potential underground mining operations. With successful metallurgical tests indicating high gold recovery rates, Prodigy Gold is set to pursue further exploration and approvals to enhance the project’s long-term prospects.
