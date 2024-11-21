Procter & Gamble reiterates FY25 organic revenue growth view of 3%-5%

Previously, P&G maintained its guidance range for fiscal 2025 all-in sales growth to be in the range of 2%-4% versus the prior year, stating that the combined headwinds from foreign exchange and divestitures are expected to negatively impact all-in sales growth by approximately one percentage point. The company also maintained its outlook for organic sales growth in the range of 3%-5%. During its investor day presentation, the company says it could be at the lower end of its view if China and the Middle East continue to decelerate.

