Procter & Gamble Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat on Solid Pricing & Mix

The Procter & Gamble Company PG reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with sales and earnings per share (EPS) surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results benefited from growth across all segments, led by improved pricing and a favorable mix.



Procter & Gamble’s core EPS of $1.99 per share increased 3% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. Currency-neutral core EPS also rose 3% year over year.



The company has reported net sales of $22.4 billion, up 3% year over year. Sales also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.2 billion. On an organic basis (excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange), sales rose 2% year over year, driven by an increase of 1% each from pricing and favorable mix, while organic volume had a neutral impact in the reported quarter.

Our model predicted year-over-year organic revenue growth of 3.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with a 1.4% gain from pricing, a 0.8% rally in the product mix and a 1% rise in the organic volume.



The company’s net sales growth for the fiscal first quarter was led by a year-over-year increase of 1% each in the Baby, Feminine & Family Care and Fabric & Home Care, 5% in Grooming, 2% in Health Care and 6% in Beauty segments. Organic sales rose 6% for the Beauty, 3% for Grooming and 1% for Health Care segments. Meanwhile, organic sales were flat for the Baby, Feminine & Family Care and Fabric & Home Care segments.



Shares of PG rose 2.5% in the pre-market session following the strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results and a decent outlook for fiscal 2026. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s stock has lost 3.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 6.2% decline.



Procter & Gamble's Q1 Margins

The core gross margin declined 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 51.5%, while the reported gross margin fell 70 bps. Currency rates aided the gross margin by 0.2%. The currency-neutral core gross margin contracted 30 bps to 51.7%. Gains from gross productivity savings of 140 bps, pricing benefits of 50 bps and 20 bps from rounding and other items were more than offset by 100 bps of adverse product mix, 70 bps of product reinvestments and a 70-bps increase in costs from tariffs and commodities.



Core selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of sales, declined 40 bps from the year-ago quarter to 24.9%. The currency-neutral core SG&A rate contracted 70 bps to 24.6%. This decline was backed by 90 bps of productivity savings, 40 bps of net sales growth leverage and 10 bps of rounding and other items. These were partly offset by 70 bps of reinvestment costs.



The core operating margin was flat with the prior year at 26.7%. On a currency-neutral basis, the operating margin increased year over year by 40 bps to 27.1%, mainly aided by the positive currency effect. The operating margin included gross productivity savings of 230 bps.



We expected the core gross profit margin to decline 50 bps year over year in the fiscal first quarter to 51.5%. The core SG&A expense rate was anticipated to increase 20 bps, whereas our core operating margin projection suggested a decline of 80 bps to 25.9%.

Peek Into PG's Financials

Procter & Gamble ended first-quarter fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $11.2 billion, long-term debt of $24.3 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $53.6 billion.



In the first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company generated an operating cash flow of $5.4 billion. The adjusted free cash flow was $4.9 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, with an adjusted free cash flow productivity of 102%.



Procter & Gamble returned $3.8 billion of value to its shareholders in the fiscal first quarter, including $2.55 billion in dividend payouts and $1.25 billion in share buybacks.

PG's Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Procter & Gamble anticipates delivering another strong year of organic sales growth, core EPS growth and sturdy adjusted free cash flow productivity. Hence, the company reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2026.



The company expects year-over-year all-in sales growth of 1-5% for fiscal 2026, while organic sales are expected to be flat to up 4%. Its all-in sales are expected to include a 1% benefit from currency rates, as well as from acquisitions and divestitures.



PG envisions net EPS growth of 3-9% in fiscal 2026 compared with the fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS of $6.51. The company expects core EPS of $6.83-$7.09, suggesting flat to 4% year-over-year growth from the fiscal 2025 core EPS of $6.83. The core EPS, at a mid-point of $6.96, implies 2% year-over-year growth. PG estimates fiscal 2026 core effective tax rate of 20-21%.



The company predicts a commodity cost headwind of $100 million after tax for fiscal 2026. It also expects higher costs from tariffs of $400-million, after-tax. It anticipates an after-tax headwind of about $250 million, primarily due to modestly higher net interest expenses and an increased core effective tax rate compared to the previous year. However, this is expected to be partially offset by a favorable foreign exchange tailwind of $300 million after tax. In total, these factors are projected to represent a net headwind of roughly 19 cents per share for fiscal 2026.



Procter & Gamble expects capital expenditure to be 4-5% of net sales in fiscal 2026. Adjusted free cash flow productivity is estimated to be 85-90%. The company intends to pay out dividends worth $10 billion and repurchase shares worth $5 billion in fiscal 2026.

