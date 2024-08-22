PROCEPT (PRCT) Grows in Urology With FDA Clearance for HYDROS

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT, a surgical robotics company, recently achieved a significant milestone as it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its HYDROS Robotic System. This next-generation platform is set to revolutionize urological care by offering advanced features designed to enhance efficiency, precision and clinical outcomes.

This latest regulatory clearance is expected to help PROCEPT expand in the specialized field of Aquablation therapy within transformative urological solutions. The therapy is, of late, witnessing significant market growth in the United States.

AI for Better Treatment

The HYDROS Robotic System leverages AI-driven technology, specifically FirstAssist AI, to optimize treatment planning. By analyzing a vast library of more than 50,000 Aquablation procedures, the system can accurately identify critical anatomical structures via ultrasound and recommend an individualized treatment plan. This level of precision ensures that patients receive the most effective care tailored to their specific needs, potentially reducing the risks associated with urological procedures.

Advanced Imaging and Robotic Precision

One of the standout features of the HYDROS system is its advanced image guidance capabilities. The integration of next-generation ultrasound imaging and digital cystoscopy, coupled with dual high-definition touchscreens, allows surgeons to visualize the anatomy with unprecedented clarity. This, combined with the robotic resection that utilizes a heat-free waterjet, enables surgeons to execute precise tissue removal while safeguarding critical anatomy. The result is a more predictable and standardized operative experience, which is particularly beneficial in complex cases involving varying prostate sizes and shapes.

Streamlined Workflow for Improved Efficiency

The HYDROS system’s streamlined workflow, featuring a single-footprint integrated tower and an intuitive touchscreen interface, enhances both surgeon ergonomics and operating room efficiency. The innovations are expected to facilitate quicker adoption of the technology, particularly among new surgeons, thereby accelerating PROCEPT’s expansion in the urology market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

Going by a Markets and Markets report, the global urology devices market is projected to reach $48.6 billion by 2028 from $34.1 billion in 2023, at a 7.3% CAGR. This growth will be fueled by the rising prevalence of urological diseases and the increasing demand for minimally invasive and robotic surgeries. Technological advancements and the expansion of hospitals and surgical centers further support market expansion. However, challenges like product recalls and a shortage of skilled urologists persist. Emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities, emphasizing the need for continued innovation in urology devices to meet global demand.

Share Price Performance

Year to date, the stock has surged 99% compared with the industry’s 9.1% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PRCT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Boston Scientific and Quest Diagnostics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Masimo shares have risen 11.6% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from $3.63 to $3.83 for 2024 and from $3.97 to $4.20 for 2025 in the past 30 days.

MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 earnings per share have moved to $2.40 from $2.32 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 56.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.9%.

BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 earnings have moved 0.3% north to $8.88 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 14.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.5% growth.

DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.