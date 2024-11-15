Procaps Group Seeks Nasdaq Resolution Amid Filing Delays

Procaps Group (PROC) has released an update.
Procaps Group faces potential suspension and delisting from Nasdaq due to delays in filing its 2023 financial report. The company is actively seeking a hearing to address this issue, ensuring its stocks continue to trade. Investors are closely watching as Procaps works to complete an independent investigation and submit the necessary documents.
