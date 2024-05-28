News & Insights

Probiotec Shareholders to Vote on Acquisition Deal

Probiotec Limited (AU:PBP) has released an update.

Probiotec Limited, an Australian pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company, has announced a shareholder meeting to vote on a full acquisition by PYFA Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Pyfa Health Singapore Pte Ltd and PT Pyridam Farma TBK. The meeting, facilitated both online and in-person in Melbourne, will determine the outcome of the proposed scheme of arrangement. Shareholders are to convene to decide on this significant step in Probiotec’s future, with results to be announced post-meeting.

