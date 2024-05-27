News & Insights

Probiotec Moves Closer to Acquisition Approval

May 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Probiotec Limited (AU:PBP) has released an update.

Probiotec Limited has announced that Indonesian authorities and Pyridam shareholders have approved the acquisition of Probiotec by Pyridam Sub, moving the scheme forward. The company’s Independent Board Committee and CEO Wesley Stringer continue to recommend that Probiotec shareholders vote for the scheme, pending court approval and a superior proposal. Shareholders are advised to consult the Scheme Booklet and Supplementary Scheme Booklet for detailed information before voting.

