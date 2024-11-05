Probe Gold Unveils Promising New Discoveries in Quebec

Probe Metals (TSE:PRB) has released an update.

Probe Gold has announced promising discoveries of new gold zones at its Novador Project in Quebec, with significant gold intersections including grades of up to 4.2 g/t over 12.8 metres. The ongoing drill program aims to support a pre-feasibility study and highlights the potential for further exploration breakthroughs and growth opportunities.

