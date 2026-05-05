ProAssurance Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $8.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Total revenues declined 3.5 percent, to $262.6 million from $272.1 million in the previous year.

In the after-hours, PRA is trading at $24.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.