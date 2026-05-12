ProAssurance Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates on Declining Expenses

ProAssurance Corporation PRA reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of 25 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose from 13 cents a year ago.

Operating revenues of $263.1 million dipped 2.5% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 2.2%.

The quarterly results benefited from rising investment income and a decline in expenses. However, the upside was partially offset due to lower premiums, especially in the Specialty P&C segment, the Workers' Compensation Insurance segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit.

ProAssurance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ProAssurance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ProAssurance Corporation Quote

PRA’s Q1 Operational Update

Gross premiums written fell 5.5% year over year to $287 million. Net premiums earned of $223.5 million tumbled 5.4% year over year. Yet the reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.1 million.

Net investment income advanced 8.2% year over year to $40 million in the quarter under review on the back of improved average book yields. The metric beat the consensus mark of $39.7 million.

Total expenses came in at $253.4 million, which decreased 9% year over year. The year-over-year decrease was backed by lower net losses and loss adjustment expenses, and underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses.

ProAssurance’s net income surged 245.3% year over year to $8.5 million. The combined ratio improved to 110.4% from 115.6% in the year-ago period.

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

The segment recorded revenues of $173 million in the first quarter, which slipped 7.5% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.2 million. Net premiums earned decreased 6.1% year over year to $172.1 million but beat the consensus mark of $170.2 million.

Total expenses came in at $182.1 million, which fell 9.3% year over year. The unit incurred a loss of $9.1 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $13.9 million. The combined ratio improved to 105.9% from 109% in the year-ago period.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

Revenues in the segment fell 2.1% year over year to $41 million in the quarter under review. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.5 million. Net premiums earned of $40.7 million declined 2.1% year over year, and lagged the consensus mark of $41.1 million.

Total expenses rose 1.4% year over year to $46.4 million. The unit incurred a loss of $5.4 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.8 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 390 bps year over year to 114.1%.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

The segment’s gross premiums written of $11.6 million declined 8.7% year over year. Net premiums earned fell 6.4% year over year to $10.8 million, but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses amounted to $3.7 million in the first quarter, which fell 9.5% year over year. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $0.5 million, which surged 165.9% year over year. The combined ratio improved to 84.1% from 101.8% in the year-ago period.

Corporate Segment

Net investment income of the unit grew 8% year over year to $39 million.

Operating expenses of $8.3 million rose 2.9% year over year. The unit’s profit rose 32.6% year over year to $23.9 million. Interest expenses fell 1.4% year over year to $5.1 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (As of March 31, 2026)

ProAssurance exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million, which dipped 61.5% from the 2025-end level. Total investments were $4.4 billion, down 0.6% from the figure at 2025-end.

Total assets of $5.4 billion dipped 0.6% from the 2025-end level.

Debt less unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $419.3 million, down 0.3% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.3 billion declined 0.8% from the level at 2025-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, while the company used $11.6 million of net cash in operations in the prior-year comparable period.

Book value per share was $25.94 as of March 31, 2026, which fell 1.1% from the 2025-end figure. Adjusted operating return on equity improved 160 bps year over year to 3.8% in the quarter under review.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in the first quarter of 2026. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2026.

PRA’s Zacks Rank

PRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the insurance space, including Lincoln National Corporation LNC, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG, have already reported their financial results for the March quarter of 2026. Here’s how they had performed:

Lincoln National reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The bottom line rose 3.7% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues grew 3.9% year over year to $4.9 billion. LNC’s quarterly earnings were supported by strong annuity deposits and solid Life Insurance performance. Higher net investment income, favorable equity markets and reduced expenses also contributed to the upside. Nevertheless, the positives were partly offset by a decline in the sales of Group Protection and lower insurance premiums.

AMERISAFE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line declined 16.7% year over year. Operating revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $81.75 million. AMSF’s quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower fee income and weaker investment income. Stronger premium growth partially offsets the downside.

Hartford posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 core earnings per share of $3.09, up 40.5% from $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 6.1%. Operating revenues totaled $5.09 billion, up 7% year over year. HIG’s weaker-than-expected results were caused by less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses and pressure in Employee Benefits. The negatives were partially offset by high demand for expensive risk events, stronger investment income and a massive turnaround in Personal Insurance.

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