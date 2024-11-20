News & Insights

Pro-Pac Packaging’s Annual Meeting Highlights Global Reach

November 20, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, a key player in the flexible and industrial packaging sector, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to innovation and international reach. The company’s securities continue to be actively traded on the ASX, appealing to investors seeking opportunities in the packaging industry.

