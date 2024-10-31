Pro-Dex reports Q1 EPS 75c, one estimate 29c

Reports Q1 revenue $14.9M, one estimate $12.1M. Richard L. Van Kirk, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our first quarter results and excited to have facilitated the initial shipment of the next generation handpiece to our largest customer. We expect to ship production volumes of the new handpiece during the second half of this fiscal year.”

