Pro-Dex Grants Restricted Shares to Key Executives

Pro-Dex ( (PDEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Pro-Dex, Inc. has granted restricted shares to its non-employee directors and select employees, including key executives like the CEO and CFO, under its 2016 Equity Incentive Plan. These shares will vest over five years, providing an incentive for continued employment and aligning interests with the company’s long-term growth. This move reflects a strategic approach to rewarding and retaining top talent within the company.

