Pro-Dex Grants Restricted Shares to Key Executives

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pro-Dex ( (PDEX) ) has shared an announcement.
Pro-Dex, Inc. has granted restricted shares to its non-employee directors and select employees, including key executives like the CEO and CFO, under its 2016 Equity Incentive Plan. These shares will vest over five years, providing an incentive for continued employment and aligning interests with the company’s long-term growth. This move reflects a strategic approach to rewarding and retaining top talent within the company.
See more data about PDEX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.