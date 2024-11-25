News & Insights

PRL Global Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth

November 25, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Limited, formerly CI Resources, has reported a robust financial year despite challenges in the fertiliser market. The company, which has transitioned from mining to a diversified structure, saw a 15% increase in revenue to $1.269 billion, largely due to its logistics segment. Shareholders benefited from special dividends and a share buyback, supported by the strategic sale of Cheekah Kemayan Plantations.

