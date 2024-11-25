PRL Global Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PRL Global Limited, formerly CI Resources, has reported a robust financial year despite challenges in the fertiliser market. The company, which has transitioned from mining to a diversified structure, saw a 15% increase in revenue to $1.269 billion, largely due to its logistics segment. Shareholders benefited from special dividends and a share buyback, supported by the strategic sale of Cheekah Kemayan Plantations.
For further insights into AU:PRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.