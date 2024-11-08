Privia Health price target raised to $29 from $26 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Privia Health (PRVA) to $29 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Privia delivered another quarter of executing its growth strategy that produced predictable results coming in ahead of expectations with implemented providers, practice collections, and revenue beating estimates.

