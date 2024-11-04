Private Real Estate Poised for Comeback

Pension and Benefits Monitor and Fiera Capital hosted a webinar titled “The Rise of Private Real Estate Credit in Canada’s Evolving Investment Landscape.” Industry leaders, including Michael Le Coche from Fiera Real Estate, discussed the advantages of private real estate credit as an alternative to traditional fixed-income options.

The asset class offers higher yields, enhanced diversification, and stability amid market volatility, making it increasingly appealing. The event highlighted how Basel IV regulations are reshaping lending, with private credit filling gaps left by banks.

Experts also discussed the unique regional dynamics within Canada’s real estate markets, which impact private credit strategies. Additionally, the importance of sustainable practices in real estate credit was emphasized, aligning environmental goals with financial performance.

Finsum: With rates falling again the real estate market could really look to open up given the tight supply constraints.

