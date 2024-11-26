Private Equity Expects Boost Under Trump Presidency

As investors brace for the effects of Donald Trump's second term, Scott Sperling, Co-CEO of Thomas H. Lee Partners, offers a fresh outlook on the private equity scene. Mark Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, hints at pursuing strategic acquisitions to bolster the firm's growth, while maintaining a strong focus on its existing operations.

Sperling foresees an uptick in economic expansion and reduced operational costs under the new administration, largely due to regulatory reforms. He reflects on the past few years, noting that stringent regulations have made deals like mergers and acquisitions more complex and costly.

Sperling also highlights the recent pressure on major tech companies, as government scrutiny and antitrust actions could stifle innovation in key sectors. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful that private equity will thrive, despite the challenges posed by shifting political dynamics

Finsum: We anticipate both regulatory and policy changes to be friendlier to P/E in the new administration.

