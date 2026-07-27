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Principal Financial Reports Lower Q2 Profit

July 27, 2026 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday, reported higher second-quarter operating earnings, supported by growth across its Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management and Benefits and Protection businesses, while net income remained broadly stable but slightly low.

Net income was $403.4 million, or $1.84 per share, compared with $406.2 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted operating earnings increased 11.8 percent to $547.0 million, or $2.50 per share, from $489.3 million, or $2.16 per share.

By segment, operating earnings from Retirement and Income Solutions increased to $323.3 million from $292.1 million, Principal Asset Management rose to $256.4 million from $236.4 million, and Benefits and Protection climbed to $184.1 million from $147.6 million. Corporate reported an operating loss of $95.0 million, compared with a loss of $81.2 million a year earlier.

PFG is currently trading after hours at $107.87 down $3.42 or 3.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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