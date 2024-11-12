Principal Financial Group Names Deanna Strable CEO

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG), Tuesday announced the appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer Deanna Strable as president and chief executive officer, effective January 7, 2025.

Strable will take over from Dan Houston, who will continue to serve as executive chair of the board.

Currently, Principal's stock is trading at $87, down 0.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

