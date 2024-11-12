News & Insights

Stocks

Primo Water Completes Major Merger with Triton Water

November 12, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Primo Water ( (TSE:PRMW) ) has shared an announcement.

Primo Water Corporation completed a significant merger transaction with Triton Water Parent, Inc. that has restructured their corporate organization. This merger, effective November 8, 2024, involved a complex series of amalgamations and mergers, culminating in Primo Brands Corporation becoming the successor issuer. The restructuring has resulted in the former shareholders of Primo Water holding a significant 43% stake, with the remainder controlled by BlueTriton shareholders.

Learn more about PRMW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.