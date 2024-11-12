Primo Water Completes Major Merger with Triton Water

Primo Water ( (TSE:PRMW) ) has shared an announcement.
Primo Water Corporation completed a significant merger transaction with Triton Water Parent, Inc. that has restructured their corporate organization. This merger, effective November 8, 2024, involved a complex series of amalgamations and mergers, culminating in Primo Brands Corporation becoming the successor issuer. The restructuring has resulted in the former shareholders of Primo Water holding a significant 43% stake, with the remainder controlled by BlueTriton shareholders.
