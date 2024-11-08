Primo Water Announces Strong Q3 Results Amid Transformation

Primo Water Corporation ( (PRMW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Primo Water Corporation presented to its investors.

Primo Water Corporation is a major provider of sustainable water solutions in North America, operating a recurring revenue model that emphasizes both water dispensers and various water delivery services.

In its latest earnings report, Primo Water Corporation announced a significant revenue increase of 8.8% to $511 million for the third quarter of 2024, along with a net income rise to $38 million. The company also revealed plans to finalize a transaction with BlueTriton Brands, transforming into Primo Brands and trading under the ticker symbol ‘PRMB’.

Key highlights from the financial results include an 11.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $125 million, driven by pricing strategies and robust customer demand. The company reported a gross margin increase to 64.7% and noted growth across its water channels, with particularly strong performance in the ‘Other Water’ category, which saw a 102.2% rise. Additionally, the strategic business combination with BlueTriton Brands has been approved and is expected to close imminently.

Looking ahead, Primo Water Corporation is poised for an exciting phase as it transitions to Primo Brands, focusing on integrating synergies from its merger with BlueTriton. The company remains committed to delivering strong financial performance and enhancing operational efficiencies in the coming quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.