Primo Brands Completes Merger, Eyes Growth

Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) has released an update.
Primo Brands Corporation has completed a merger between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands, forming a leading North American beverage company focused on healthy hydration. The company is strategically positioned for growth with a robust brand portfolio and a comprehensive distribution network. Primo Brands aims to drive sustainable shareholder value and enhance its commitment to sustainability.
