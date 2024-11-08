Primo Brands Completes Merger, Eyes Growth

Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) has released an update.

Primo Brands Corporation has completed a merger between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands, forming a leading North American beverage company focused on healthy hydration. The company is strategically positioned for growth with a robust brand portfolio and a comprehensive distribution network. Primo Brands aims to drive sustainable shareholder value and enhance its commitment to sustainability.

