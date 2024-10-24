News & Insights

Primis Financial Reports Turnaround and Strategic Moves

October 24, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Primis Financial ( (FRST) ).

Primis Financial Corp. reported a turnaround in financial performance with a net income of $1.2 million for Q3 2024, contrasting a $6 million loss in the same period last year, and announced a $0.10 per share dividend. The company is selling its Life Premium Finance Division to EverBank for a $6 million premium and expanding its mortgage warehouse lending team to capitalize on high returns in the sector. With strategic moves like these, Primis positions itself for growth in a dynamic financial landscape.

