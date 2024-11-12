Prime Medicine reports Q3 EPS (44c), consensus (44c)

Reports Q3 revenue $209K, consensus $7.83M…In September 2024, Prime Medicine (PRME) entered into a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize multiple Prime Edited ex vivo T-cell therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Medicine received a $55 million upfront payment and a $55 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb. Prime Medicine is also eligible to receive more than $3.5 billion in milestones, including up to $1.4 billion in development milestones and more than $2.1 billion in commercialization milestones, along with royalties on net sales… .”In October, we presented the first in vivo preclinical data from our Wilson’s Disease program, demonstrating that Prime Editors can efficiently correct pathogenic mutations, without introducing safety concerns or detectable off-target edits,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. “These data are meaningful both for our efforts in Wilson’s Disease – a devasting condition that is believed to affect more than 20,000 people in the United States and Europe, and for which there are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies – and for our efforts in liver disease programs more broadly. Our Wilson’s Disease program leverages our proprietary, universal LNP platform, and these interim results suggest that our LNP may successfully deliver increased potency, as well as an improved safety profile and biodistribution, compared to other commonly used LNPs in development. We look forward to advancing our Wilson’s Disease program toward an IND and/or CTA filing in the first half of 2026.” Dr. Gottesdiener continued, “Also in recent months, we announced our decision to strategically prioritize a set of high value programs, each with a clear path to value inflection and the potential to unlock multiple follow-on opportunities. This includes our wholly owned efforts in CGD and Wilson’s Disease, as well as our efforts in cell therapy and cystic fibrosis, which we are advancing with support from Bristol Myers Squibb and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, respectively. We believe partnerships like these will continue to play a critical role as we build Prime Medicine, allowing us access to best-in-class expertise and non-dilutive capital and enabling us to more rapidly realize the full potential of Prime Editing.”

