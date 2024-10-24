News & Insights

Prime Medicine Advances Gene Editing for Liver Diseases

Prime Medicine, Inc. ( (PRME) ) just unveiled an update.

Prime Medicine has made significant strides in gene editing, showcasing its universal liver-targeted LNP platform’s potential to correct mutations in liver diseases like Wilson’s Disease and Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b. The recent preclinical data presented at the ESGCT 31st Annual Congress demonstrated successful mutation correction in both mice and non-human primate models, with no safety concerns. With plans to initiate clinical activities by the end of 2024, Prime Medicine is poised to deliver transformative treatments for rare liver disorders, leveraging its innovative technology to benefit thousands of patients.

